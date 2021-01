In a clip from the second episode of 2021, Bri kisses Matt during a date and describes him as “the most gorgeous man” she’s ever seen. They’re still constrained to activities within the Nemacolin Resort bubble, so of course, their date is a little unconventional — it looks like they get adventurous on an ATV and then enjoy some champagne in a hot tub. In and of itself, the fact that Bri gets the first one-on-one date is also a sign she’ll go far: historically, Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants who nab the first solo dates at least make it into the top five , and they definitely tend to form early connections with their leads. But this isn’t the only evidence that Bri’s in it for the long haul. Follow me closely here, because we’re going to break down some promos.