I Am Obsessed With This Sold-Out Balaclava…For Dogs

As soon as KULE X Maxbone's knit face masks debuted this past fall of 2020, they subsequently sold out and I was left completely balaclava-less. I spoke to a rep for KULE who informed me that, although I've already imagined in great detail the chilly strolls my pup and I would take whilst wearing the matching cream-and-red-striped cozy hoods, I have to wait until fall 2021 for the site to restock. In the meantime, the brand's human balaclavas will be restocked at the end of January (a restock I plan to shop). And, to further curb my infatuation, I also tracked down all the currently available dog balaclavas worth buying — along with another winter-style favorite: the dog turtleneck. At a time when face masks are everyday essentials, there’s never been a better reason to invest in this off-beat-accessory obsession for your dog, yourself, and all of us who want to see pictures of it.