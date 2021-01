Keeping Up With Meghan & Harry Just Got That Much Harder

It's now been a year since the page was active, and it looks like that post was actually the last we'd see of Meghan and Harry across any social media. The former royals are reportedly moving away from social media platforms (Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook), likely a response to the overwhelming vitriol that Meghan constantly received online . A source close to the spouses and business partners told The Sunday Times that Meghan and Harry have “no plans” to utilize social media for any of their new endeavors and are “very unlikely” to make a personal comeback on any platform.