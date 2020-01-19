Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be working to become financially independent, but it seems they have been looking for jobs outside their royal duties for a few months now. While Meghan has a new gig with Disney, it appears the couple had already pitched their voiceover services to director Jon Favreau.
A new video from The Lion King’s London premiere in July 2019 shows the royal couple letting Favreau know they were open to working with him. "Next time, anyone needs any extra voiceover work, we can make ourselves available," Harry says to Favreau as Beyoncé and Jay-Z look on in The Daily Mail clip. “That's really why we're here, to pitch,” Meghan jokes.
However, Harry did have one request, should Favreau be looking for his services in the future. “Just not Scar,” he said. “That's a no to Scar."
This new video comes after Harry appeared to pitch his wife’s services to Disney’s CEO, Bob Iger. In a different video from The Lion King premiere, he’s seen telling Iger, "You know she does voiceovers.”
Well, Harry might want to think about becoming a manager since Meghan reportedly signed a voiceover deal with Disney. Instead of compensation, it has been reported that she will donate her earnings to the wildlife charity Elephants Without Borders. Neither Disney nor the royals have confirmed the deal.
Still, with Netflix also taking interest in hiring the couple, it’s clear that Harry and Meghan are ready to move forward with their new not-so-royal life.
