Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Announce Their Next Hollywood Power Move: Netflix

Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially Southern California residents, it’s only natural that they become King and Queen of Hollywood.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced Tuesday that they signed a multi-year deal with Netflix, which will allow them to produce documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows, and children’s programming, per a release provided by the streamer. In recent months, the couple reportedly met with several streaming platforms regarding production deals, including NBCUniversal, Disney, and Apple. The couple had a prior relationship with Disney, as Markle previously narrated a documentary about elephants for Disney+. Ultimately, it appears Netflix won out.
Advertisement
"Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope,” the couple said in a statement. “As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.” They also noted that Netflix’s “unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action.”
While the couple reportedly might appear in some of the documentaries and docu-series, Markle has made it clear that she does not plan to return to acting post-Suits. Their TV and film pursuits seem to reflect Netflix's push for more social justice-themed programming. Markle has a history of speaking up for racial and gender equality, and the couple recently founded a charitable foundation called Archewell. Netflix says that the content of the couple's programming will highlight "issues that resonate with them," as well as those that their non-profit is focused on. “Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope," the couple shares. Netflix also noted that the Duke and Duchess are committed to highlighting diverse voices through their work, as well as using "diverse hiring practices for the key roles they are actively filling at their production company."
Prince Harry and Markle left royal life six months ago and recently settled down in a $14.7 million dollar home in Santa Barbara, but they've already hit the ground running as newly-minted producers. The couple is reportedly developing an animated series focused on "inspiring women." Last week, Netflix released Rising Phoenix, a documentary about the Paralympic Games, in which Prince Harry appears.