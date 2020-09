Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Announce Their Next Hollywood Power Move: Netflix

While the couple reportedly might appear in some of the documentaries and docu-series, Markle has made it clear that she does not plan to return to acting post- Suits . Their TV and film pursuits seem to reflect Netflix's push for more social justice-themed programming. Markle has a history of speaking up for racial and gender equality , and the couple recently founded a charitable foundation called Archewell. Netflix says that the content of the couple's programming will highlight "issues that resonate with them," as well as those that their non-profit is focused on. “Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope," the couple shares. Netflix also noted that the Duke and Duchess are committed to highlighting diverse voices through their work, as well as using "diverse hiring practices for the key roles they are actively filling at their production company."