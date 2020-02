But that massive Instagram following is not for nothing — these influencer-level numbers could actually work in Harry and Meghan’s favor should they ever seek to use it for profit. According to Mostad, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could utilize sponsored posts as a form of financial compensation on the popular platform. Mostad predicts that the couple could earn up to £85,271.19, or just over $110,100, per post thanks to their popularity. In comparison, while Prince William and Kate Middleton’s @KensingtonRoyal Instagram account also has 11.2 million followers, their popularity isn’t as strong as Harry and Meghan’s; a sponsored post from them would earn significantly less: £40,744.97, or just over $52,600.