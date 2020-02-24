Since officially announcing that they would be stepping down, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s future outside of Britain’s royal family has been a topic of debate and social media fodder for a consistent few months. Every aspect of their new life — from where they’ll live once they retire in the spring to how they’ll make a financial living — has been subject to public speculation. In the less than two months following their January declaration, the couple has made Canada their home, agreed to stop using their His/Her Royal Highness titles, and will alter the name of their “Sussex Royal” brand.
With the whirlwind life changes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have undergone, it’s no surprise that their social media presence is thriving. Meghan and Harry's @SussexRoyal Instagram account currently has 11.2 million followers — a number that has been steadily climbing since their January announcement, according to marketing platform Inzpire.me. Inzpire COO Marie Mostad noted a 9.7% increase in their account’s growth, compared to a previous steady growth number of 1.6%, she tells The Sun.
But that massive Instagram following is not for nothing — these influencer-level numbers could actually work in Harry and Meghan’s favor should they ever seek to use it for profit. According to Mostad, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could utilize sponsored posts as a form of financial compensation on the popular platform. Mostad predicts that the couple could earn up to £85,271.19, or just over $110,100, per post thanks to their popularity. In comparison, while Prince William and Kate Middleton’s @KensingtonRoyal Instagram account also has 11.2 million followers, their popularity isn’t as strong as Harry and Meghan’s; a sponsored post from them would earn significantly less: £40,744.97, or just over $52,600.
Influencers earning their coins by posting sponsored content on social media is nothing new in this day and digital age. How much an influencer earns depends on multiple factors including how large their follower count is, their engagement and even something as simple as a name. High-profile celebrities like the Kardashians and Jenners posting sponsored content can rake in anywhere between $800,000 to $1,000,000; influencers ranging between the hundreds of thousands of followers or just below a million may get between $1,300 and $3,000.
As much potential as becoming Instagram influencers has for Harry and Meghan, their future with the well-known Sussex Royal brand and @SussexRoyal Instagram account remains murky following talks with Queen Elizabeth about discontinuing their usage of the word “royal” in their branding.
