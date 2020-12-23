At night, Zac and Tayshia meet up in a suite, and Tayshia opens up about her fears. She worries she could end up in a relationship, and then have her partner leave her either when things get hard or if she changes as a person. Specifically, she says she wants to “conquer the world” now, but if in five years she wants to be a stay-at-home-mom, she doesn’t want to be ditched because of that. Zac says he doesn’t love her because of what she wants to do with her life. He also notes that it’s the ninth anniversary of his sobriety, and that being sober “allows me to not run away. Not run and actually face life as it comes my way.” He says he would be the same way in a relationship.