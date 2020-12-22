Why Longtime Bachelor Viewers Know Not To Mess With Tayshia’s Dad

Before her hometown date with former Bachelor Underwood, Tayshia described her dad as “kind of a hard ass” and “intimidating.” He definitely seemed skeptical of the Bachelor, but mostly, he just came across as one of the most emotionally wise Bachelor Nation parents we’ve seen yet. For one thing, he saw right through Colton’s use of a quintessential Bachelor phrase. “You actually say you’re falling in love with her...that’s a strong word,” he said. “You seem like a smart man, right, and so I’m sure you can pick the right words. And sometimes, if somebody’s just falling back on their default word of saying ‘falling in love’ and whatnot, that’s just the wrong thing to be doing.”