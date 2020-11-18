The fifth episode of 2020's The Bachelorette featured some petty drama between the dudes, a few great kisses, and a number of starry-eyed guys who already seem prepared to propose. This only means one thing: the Tayshia Adams chapter of this Bachelorette season is officially in full swing, and Bachelor Nation has already taken note of the men who are catching her eye.
Clare Crawley’s four episode-run wasn't exactly unpredictable. From night one, she made it clear that Dale Moss was the one she wanted, and almost every other suitor was sidelined. But, in just one episode, Tayshia already connected with several guys — and if the promo for the rest of the season tells us anything, it’s that many of these relationships are destined to deepen over time.
In fact, in a Nov. 10 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Tayshia confirmed that she fell in love with “multiple people” during her time on the show. Based on her initial reactions to the crop of guys, the full season preview (below), and time-tested Bachelor-verse signs (if someone is only ever shown instigating drama against another contestant, they're probably not a final four, for one) there are four guys who might just be the ones to watch. And despite the contestants' concerns, none of them are Spencer.
And yes, we cross-referenced our predictions with the supposed spoilers that clairvoyant Bachelor Nation blogger Reality Steve recently posted here, if that's your sort of thing.
Brendan
After his surprisingly vulnerable one-on-one with Tayshia, 30-year-old Brendan seems poised to be a frontrunner. After he nervously opened up to Tayshia about his divorce — only to learn that she was divorced, too — the couple bonded, and fans online began rooting for Tayshia and Brendan to pull a Dale and Clare.
“I’m absolutely starting to have feelings for Tayshia,” Brendan said in a voiceover. Later, they kissed as fireworks erupted in the sky, and Tayshia added, “Kissing Brendan feels like I’m kissing my person… I don’t know, I feel like I could marry him.”
Ivan
Out of all the guys, 28-year-old engineer Ivan seemed the most smitten with Tayshia off the bat. He was quick to tell the guys that he was already more into Tayshia than Clare, and the promo for the season seems to indicate that their connection grows even deeper. “We’re both biracial and we have this beautiful love story developing,” he tells Tayshia. They also share a pretty steamy kiss in an episode 6 sneak peek, and his screen time in Tayshia's first episode was pretty lengthy.
Ben
Ben gets a lot of screen time (and kisses) in the full season promo (above), which is a clear indication that he’ll go pretty far. In an episode 6 sneak peek, Tayshia tells him that she’s attracted to him, and he admits that he gets nervous around her — something he says is pretty unusual for him. “She commands a room when she walks in,” Ben said in a confessional interview after Tayshia first walked in. “She’s got this vibrant energy that just is captivating.”
Plus, the fact that we know Ben's name after four episodes of the Dale show is a pretty good sign that the producers want us to know who he is.
Zac
Lastly, we have 38-year-old Zac, who also kisses Tayshia in episode 5. Despite the fact that most of his screen time up until now has been spent complaining about Dale, Tayshia calls him “a pleasant surprise.” The season promo also indicates that he seems to stick around and while it's likely a classic Bachelorette misdirect, I'm going to go ahead and read into the shot of the duo kissing while Tayshia wears a veil. In another snippet we see that Zac says, “Tayshia, I’m falling in love with you,” which usually means he's not about to go home any time soon. He may not have been much of a standout during Clare's time on the show, but Zac is worth watching from here on out.