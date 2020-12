Tayshia’s Guys Could Still Be The Bachelor — Here’s How

Although the show leads are usually picked from the previous season, there have been several exceptions. Just this year, Clare Crawley — a Bachelor alum who first appeared on the show in 2014 — was chosen over all the women from Peter Weber’s season, presumably because his finalists skewed younger . And in 2018, Arie Luyendyk, Jr. was tapped to be the Bachelor six years after his Bachelorette elimination. Apparently, he had been in talks to lead a season for awhile , and the timing worked out when none of Rachel Lindsay’s contestants materialized as a clear Bachelor. (Rachel’s runner-up, the only somewhat-obvious choice, turned the show down .)