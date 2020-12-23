Matt James’ Latest Bachelor Promo Is Full Of Old School Drama

What has unfortunately also returned are some truly nasty accusations among the women. Several of them accused another contestant of being a "sugar baby" or an "escort" and having a "transactional relationship with wealthy men." Ah, if only we could go one Bachelor season without any mean girl comments. Some of that frustration amongst the cast may manifest in a boxing date where the promo showed two contestants furiously punching one another and then a clip of an ambulance. Is it really a season of The Bachelor without a mysterious ambulance promo? Apparently not.