We May Already Know What Upset Tayshia In That Bachelorette Fantasy Suites Promo

What we don't know is if this movie is too little too late. But if Ben is what Tayshia is reacting to in the promo, then the confession clearly has an impact on her. This isn't the first time she's dealt with such a return, and this reaction is far different from the first go around. When Bennett Jordan returned to tell Tayshia he loved her, she reacted calmly, let him stick around through the following rose ceremony, and then casually kicked him off for good. This reaction was much stronger. And if she considers inviting Ben back to the show, like she did Bennett, that would be agonizing. Tayshia has already shed so many tears over her pre-and post-hometown eliminations. Bringing the group back up to four will only make it harder for her to figure out who she wants to end up with.