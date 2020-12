I Tried Apple Fitness+, The Cool New On-Demand Workout Platform

One big problem with at-home workouts is that it’s generally so easy to just… stop. Why keep doing jumping jacks, when you could easily switch your Apple TV over to Netflix to watch The Queen's Gambit . But the platform combats this urge by sneaking in a ton of thoughtful motivational touches. For example, during workouts , there's a “burn bar” that tells you how hard you're pushing compared with other people who’ve done the same sessions, based on the metrics your Apple Watch picks up. (Hate competition? You can disable the bar.) A countdown clock also tells you your time remaining or time elapsed in a workout, depending on what you prefer, and during some sessions, a separate timer will pop up on the screen and on your watch to count down the seconds remaining in a particular move. The screen also gives you an option to see your current heart rate and calories burned.