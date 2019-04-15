This 30-Day Plank Challenge Will Transform Your Body

Here, Kaiser has created an easy-to-follow 30-day plank challenge that will get you results quickly. You’ll start by planking at an incline (try leaning against a wall, chair, or the back of your couch), which is easier for beginners. Then, as you get stronger, you’ll move to the floor and work your way up to holding a plank for three full minutes. If it's too difficult for you to do the plank with your palms flat on the ground, you can modify it so you're resting on your forearms. Just make sure you don't hunch or strain your shoulders. Your goal is to maintain proper form (don’t crane your neck or let your hips sag) while holding up your own body weight. “The hardest part about planking is committing — holding still until the end,” says Kaiser.