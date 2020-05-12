5 Stretching Videos To Ease Your Pandemic-Related Back Pain

During tumultuous times we learn things about ourselves. They might prompt profound changes in our lives, bring us closer to the people who matter, help us streamline our priorities. On a smaller scale, they might reveal that you really need to start doing the stretching you've been avoiding for 27 years, Sadhbh.
No matter your level of activity (from pretty much inactive to regular half marathon runner), stretching is an integral part of keeping us comfortable in our own bodies. It can also be boring and uncomfortable and, especially if you're inflexible, very demoralising at first.
Lockdown has brought a world of aches and pains to the fore. Bad posture at the office has been exacerbated by a lack of desk or chair; disrupted sleep patterns or increased anxiety mean your body is carrying more tension than ever; if you're working on the front line, that's doubled by being on your feet so much of the time.
The search for relief outweighs what may have put you off stretching regularly before. As luck would have it, we've done the hard work for you and pulled together a list of stretching and yoga videos that will relieve the tension and aches so many of us feel. You may not be able to visit the physio but there is nothing stopping you stretching at home. Plus, stretching is one of those things that gets easier the more you do it. AND if you're working from home, you won't get any of the funny looks you would if you started doing backbends in the office.
So stop making excuses – your back will thank you.