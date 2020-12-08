After 40 Years, The Kardashians Are Actually Cancelling Their Christmas Party

It is tradition — basically law — for the Kardashians to go all out on their Christmas celebrations every single year, and has been since the late 1970s. They love the holidays and have been known to pull out all the stops for the most wonderful time of the year. But in the age of coronavirus, all of that has come to a sudden end, marking the first Kardashian Khristmas without a family gathering in literal decades.
Fans of the Kardashians have been keeping an eye out for the family’s holiday preparations, knowing that Kris Jenner and her kids never fail to throw something truly festive together for the season. Their celebrations have always been pretty big, from the annual Christmas card to the star-studded Christmas Eve function that the siblings take turns hosting.
However, in 2020, those festivities just aren’t possible because we’re still knee-deep in a global pandemic. Almost a year after COVID-19 was first detected in Wuhan, China, the world has experienced several waves of the respiratory disease, and it doesn’t seem to be letting up anytime soon, even with the vaccine in sight. As a result, the Center for Disease Control is recommending that people up their quarantine game, just in time for the holidays. Instead of traveling to be with family and friends like we would typically do around this time of year, the CDC recommends serious social distancing — as in, staying your ass at home — to curb the spread of the coronavirus. No opening presents together around the tree, no Christmas caroling, no Christmas dinner. Just stay home.
On Twitter, Khloé Kardashian confirmed that her family wouldn’t be gathering in their typical manner when asked about the annual Christmas party.
The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year. It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 🥺I believe. Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must— Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 7, 2020
“The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year,” wrote the Good American entrepreneur. “It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe. Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must.”
In Los Angeles, where the Kardashians live, Mayor Eric Garcetti has issued a strict “Safer at Home” order that lays out a very clear COVID-19 protocol. The long and short of it? There shouldn’t be anyone out on the streets or meeting in large groups at home for any reason. Which means that Khristmas is effectively canceled — at least, as far as the public knows. The family isn't above planning a super secret gathering and trying to keep it low-key a lá Kendall's Halloween birthday bash just a few months ago.