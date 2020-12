After 40 Years, The Kardashians Are Actually Cancelling Their Christmas Party

However, in 2020, those festivities just aren’t possible because we’re still knee-deep in a global pandemic. Almost a year after COVID-19 was first detected in Wuhan, China , the world has experienced several waves of the respiratory disease, and it doesn’t seem to be letting up anytime soon, even with the vaccine in sight. As a result, the Center for Disease Control is recommending that people up their quarantine game, just in time for the holidays. Instead of traveling to be with family and friends like we would typically do around this time of year, the CDC recommends serious social distancing — as in, staying your ass at home — to curb the spread of the coronavirus. No opening presents together around the tree, no Christmas caroling, no Christmas dinner. Just stay home.