This Kardashian FaceTime Prank Has To Be Their Christmas Photo, Right?

Christmas is basically the Kardashian-Jenners’ SuperBowl because they always go all out. In addition to hosting a massive Christmas function , the family gathers for a unique card to share with their millions of followers. Last year, they kept things simple , sticking with their own nuclear units ( or photoshopping them in ) for the highly anticipated photo. It was chill and very laid back, two things we don’t typically associate with the Kardashian-Jenners.