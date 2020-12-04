This Kardashian FaceTime Prank Has To Be Their Christmas Photo, Right?

Nobody loves Christmas more than the Kardashians (well, except Mariah Carey), and the celebrity family pulls out all of the stops to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. Usually, the reality relatives break the internet with a holiday-themed family photo shoot, but since 2020 has been so...weird, the Kardashian-Jenners might actually be taking a different route for the festivities.
Christmas is basically the Kardashian-Jenners’ SuperBowl because they always go all out. In addition to hosting a massive Christmas function, the family gathers for a unique card to share with their millions of followers. Last year, they kept things simple, sticking with their own nuclear units (or photoshopping them in) for the highly anticipated photo. It was chill and very laid back, two things we don’t typically associate with the Kardashian-Jenners.
Advertisement
This year, it looks like the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars are once again ditching the standard photoshoot for something more unique. The family did assemble for the holidays, but it wasn’t for a jolly photo op — it was for a prank.
Kris and her daughters got together and called some of their close friends on FaceTime, frowns on their faces. Each person that they called was initially taken back by the sight of the sisters and their mom all mean-mugging the camera.
"Holy shit," Dave Chappelle exclaimed upon answering the call.
"Hey guys," Justin Bieber greeted the ladies warmly. "This is...what is happening??"
If this is the 2020 installment of the Kardashian-Jenner annual Christmas photo, it's certainly fitting for the times; after all, this year has felt like one big prank after another. Sounds about right.