Everything We Know About The Kardashian/Jenner 2019 Christmas Party

Christmas is a big deal all around the world, but the Kardashian-Jenners take their celebration to the next level. From epic holiday decorations to meticulously planned Christmas cards, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars are perhaps the jolliest group around.
As part of their yearly celebrations, the family throws a lavish, star-studded Christmas Eve fête. But with the Kardashian-Jenner family dynamic in constant flux, what will happen to this year's holiday soiree?
Right now, tensions are running high between Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe because of their reality series. The oldest Kardashian is taking some time away from the show to focus on her family, and the decision is putting a strain on their relationship. That could have factored into Kim's decision to do her own thing with her family Christmas card, opting to only pose with her nuclear family with rapper Kanye West (and a photoshopped image of North).
The Jenner sisters are facing their own important life changes that could keep them from showing face at this year's party. Kendall has reportedly reunited with basketball player Ben Simmons and travels to see him in Philadelphia as often as she can. Sources say that they're serious — could spending time together in the City of Brotherly Love over the holidays be their next big step?
Kylie has made plans to spend Christmas with her own little family. According to a source close to the family, she will link up with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, platonically of course, so that they can celebrate the holiday together with Stormi. "They will be doing stuff together as a family to make it as a wonderful as possible for Stormi...they are excited to give Stormi an amazing Christmas."
"They are a family and that hasn't changed," the source continued. "It's very important to Kylie and Travis that Stormi has both of her parents there. They are making memories with her that they hope will last forever."
With all of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings doing their own thing, family friend Jonathan Cheban feels that the only way to keep the tradition alive is to put matriarch Kris Jenner back in the driver's seat. Last year, Kim hosted the soiree and, while it was beautiful, Cheban thinks Kris should do the honors from now on.
"I think it should go back to Kris' house. Kris is like Santa Clause," he told E! News. "At Kris', we just knew what we were getting into. I knew that the thing with the fried hot dogs is gonna be there. I know that the deer will be there. I just know that something's going on."
Cheban kept mum on the details of the party, trying to stay off the naughty list (and on the invite list). "No comment," Cheban teased. "I want to be on the good side, I don't want to be on the bad list. I'm not naughty, Kris!"
Kris is making a list and checking it twice — wonder who's going to be on it this year?
