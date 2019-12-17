Can You Tell North West Was Photoshopped Into The Kardashian-West Christmas Card?

Every holiday season, the Kardashian-Jenner family gets together to pose for their annual Khristmas kard. As the family’s internal structures ebbs and flows (their marriages and breakups over the years have resulted in ever-changing family dynamic), so have their Christmas cards; in 2015, the official card was hand drawn, and in 2018's photo shoot was all about the next generation of Kardashian-Jenners.
This year, Kim Kardashian-West decided to branch out and do her own thing, choosing to gather her immediate family for a very low-key cozy photoshoot in she and Kanye West's Hidden Hills, California mansion. Except, thanks to Kim and Kanye's tiny diva North West, the photo shoot turned out to be the opposite of relaxed.
Though the Kardashian-Wests appear to be all smiles in the adorable 2019 Christmas card, Kim revealed on a recent episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that the shoot was pure chaos behind the scenes. In addition to having to wrangle four children under the age of ten, she had to manage the meltdown of her oldest daughter.
North was just not in the mood to pose that day. "North was having a day, so she refused to be in the shoot. She just was crying because she wanted her specific hairstyle, whatever.”
(Can we really blame North for opting out, though? A bad hair day can totally kill anyone's vibe, and we know that Miss North is all about serving a look. A relatable little queen!)
Her mother made the last minute decision to leave her oldest out of the picture. The next day, the 6-year-old changed her mind (as kids do) and begged Kim to be in the family photo. Thankfully, the photographer was able to make magic happen, and North was ultimately photoshopped into the Christmas card.
No word yet from Kim's siblings on the status of their respective Christmas cards — the KKW entrepreneur isn't in charge of arranging this year's photo shoot due to how "difficult" it is get everyone together because of their respective schedules. Maybe they can take a cue from North and just photoshop the entire thing. We honestly wouldn't know the difference.
