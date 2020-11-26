2020 needs some Christmas cheer, ASAP. Thankfully, Netflix is handing that feeling out in spades as the days get colder and shorter, and the COVID-19 pandemic shows few signs of slowing down.
Netflix started premiering its new holiday movies back in October with the release of Holidate, starring Emma Roberts (and a shocking number of annual holidays). Since Holidate came snarking onto the scene, the streaming service has debuted at least one merry movie per week. We’ve gotten original family movies like The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two and the continuation of a classic Netflix rom-com with The Princess Switch: Switched Again.
But Netflix isn’t just about its original content. The streaming service has also released a handful of independently produced Christmas movies, too, which you may not have heard of yet. All together, there’s a new holiday movie to make anyone feel merry and bright this season.
Here is your guide to every new holiday movie on Netflix, including all the cast information, trailer sneak peeks, and plot details you need. Ho-ho-happy streaming!