Joe From The Bachelorette Is Definitely Going To Be The Future King Of Paradise, Right?

This season of The Bachelorette has introduced us to some not-so-great guys (goodbye, Yosef, and good riddance) along with some genuine catches. The internet seems to unanimously agree that Joe Park, a 36-year-old anesthesiologist and surfer, falls into the latter category.
Joe didn’t get much screen time until last week’s Bachelorette wrestling challenge, when he noted that, although he was up against collegiate athletes and former NFL pros, he was a volleyball champ in high school. He was put up against Spencer, and in a sweet moment, the two traded compliments as they squared up. “Joe is a 36-year-old anesthesiologist with a beautiful man bun and a legit sense of humor who declares himself ‘a lover not a fighter,’” tweeted Entertainment Tonight personality Lauren Zima. “I SUDDENLY SEE NO OTHER OPTIONS!?!?!”
He made several other appearances throughout the episode that only solidified his status as this season’s hidden gem. Fans were endeared when, while speaking with Bachelorette Tayshia Adams, Joe pulled out a small photo of his family that he keeps in his pocket. He was also a part of the “grown ass man” date but got very little airtime, prompting many viewers to wonder why Harvard grad and questionable speller Bennett was painted as the contestant to beat. “Pretty sure the grown-ass man is the anesthesiologist who treated COVID patients,” one person tweeted.
Many viewers hope Joe joins the storied lineup of Bachelorette guys who are sorely underappreciated before finally getting their due on Bachelor in Paradise. (Remember Grocery Store Joe?) Others are already looking ahead to 2022 and hoping he gets a season of his own after Matt James. “The only reason they haven't shown more of this King is because producers know we would fall in love with him and they've already picked the next Bachelor,” wrote one Twitter user.
According to his ABC bio, Joe worked on the front lines at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic — and also fought and recovered from the virus himself. He was named Outstanding Resident of the Year after graduating from med school, and in 2017, he made Business Insider’s list of top eligible medical professionals in New York. And if Bachelor Nation has anything to say about it, he might soon become one of the most eligible daters in Paradise, too. After all, he did say the beach was his happy place.