17 Black Friday Jewelry Sales To Liven Up Your Zoom Look

Snagging an air fryer for 50% off is fun and all (thanks to TikTok), but this Black Friday, we’re focusing our attention on a category that feels even more relevant in lockdown than cooking appliances: jewelry. Hear us out: Those of us who spend a majority of our day hopping from Zoom meeting to Zoom meeting know that jewelry is the easiest way to make a look appear polished, even if you’re wearing loungewear. An Entireworld sweatsuit? Just add your trusty gold hoops. A button-down and track shorts? Harry Styles’ pearl necklace is an easy add-on. But, after nine months spent on Zoom, our jewelry collection could use some new pieces. That’s where Black Friday jewelry sales come in.
Right now, thousands of retailers are majorly marking down their items for the biggest sale day of the year — many of which offer deals on jewelry, from chain necklaces and signet rings to colorful baubles. But while we love online shopping more than anyone, scrolling endlessly through lists of sales can feel overwhelming. So, to make upping your Zoom fashion game an easy feat this sale season, we went ahead and rounded up 17 of the best jewelry sales going on now.
From brands sold at Nordstrom like Lizzie Fortunado and Zoë Chicco that are up to 50% off from now until December 1 to small, indie brands like Wolf Circus and Missoma that are knocking 20% and 25% off, respectively, in the days ahead, there’s certainly something special for everyone to shop in the slideshow ahead.
