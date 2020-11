17 Black Friday Jewelry Sales To Liven Up Your Zoom Look

Snagging an air fryer for 50% off is fun and all (thanks to TikTok ), but this Black Friday , we’re focusing our attention on a category that feels even more relevant in lockdown than cooking appliances: jewelry . Hear us out: Those of us who spend a majority of our day hopping from Zoom meeting to Zoom meeting know that jewelry is the easiest way to make a look appear polished, even if you’re wearing loungewear. An Entireworld sweatsuit ? Just add your trusty gold hoops . A button-down and track shorts Harry Styles’ pearl necklace is an easy add-on. But, after nine months spent on Zoom, our jewelry collection could use some new pieces. That’s where Black Friday jewelry sales come in.