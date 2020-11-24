A Therapist’s Guide To Surviving Thanksgiving Family Drama

Bring up Zoom — do people love it or hate it? Your favorite old holiday movies. Whether your old English teacher is still working at the high school. Whether it's really necessary to separate colors when you wash clothes. What your favorite Thanksgiving dish is. Then when your Aunt Mary asks when you're finally getting married, you can simply say, "Oh you're so funny. Have you been watching anything good on Netflix during quarantine?" A no-fail solution: "Ask them about themselves," Harrington says. "Then they may forget to be nasty."