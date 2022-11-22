Triggering subjects are bound to come up during your holiday gathering, and you know what kind of conversations may pop up during dessert better than anyone. Go in with the intention to just have a good time, which might mean letting your family's rude comments slide. "Having a screaming match about why they shouldn't have voted for someone isn't going to do anything," DeGeare says. "No one's changing their vote, and it's not going to change their opinion on these topics that are really important." Getting worked up about it will get you nowhere — but still, if it happens, let yourself off the hook if you lose your cool. Life is often stressful, and holiday stress on top of that isn't an ideal combination for anyone.