Hillbilly Elegy Throws All Its Women Under The Bus To Save One Man

In a better movie, all of this might add up to some kind of commentary on gender norms, or the disparity inherent in who gets to grasp at the few opportunities available in these communities. But Hillbilly Elegy seems unable, or unwilling, to go there. Instead, it takes J.D.’s story at face value: A man overcoming all odds by virtue of his gigantic intellect, heaving himself out of poverty as the people around him claw his ankles, trying to — *extreme Pacino voice* — pull him back in. Howard seems to be making the argument that in America, anyone can make it if you really try, an idea that’s appealing to the only ones it really speaks to: white men.

