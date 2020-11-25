Hillbilly Elegy Throws All Its Women Under The Bus To Save One Man

And it’s not as if things change once J.D. leaves his hometown. Even his colleague girlfriend, Usha (Frieda Pinto) exists in this movie only as his cheerleader, the kind of girl he can call when he needs to freak out about which fork to use at dinner, or to talk him through the long drive — as in hours! — back to New Haven. The fact that the film doesn’t underscore the irony of a white man in America moaning to his second-generation Indian girlfriend, whose father immigrated with nothing and still managed to send his daughter to law school, about privilege is yet another glaring oversight. Yes, the odds are stacked against J.D. He’s the first in his family to attend college, let alone law school, and has to work 10 times as hard as many of his peers, while working three jobs to pay for it all. But he’s still a white man in America. Ultimately there are more doors open for him than for any woman, and especially women of colour.