The Netflix Original Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2020

The 2020 awards season has thus far been disappointing in its lack of gender parity and diversity. ( Really BAFTAS? All white acting nominees? ) Partly, that’s because studios often fail to properly market women-directed films, or have trouble putting them in front of the right audience. In that context, streaming services wield unprecedented power to upset the status quo, providing opportunities to those that the traditional system often overlooks. And as far as diversity behind the camera is concerned, Netflix has a proven track record. A new study by Dr. Stacy Smith at the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative showed that 20% of feature fictional films put out by the streaming giant were directed by women. Here’s to topping that in 2020.