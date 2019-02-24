The year is 2019. There's never been more binge-worthy content available for streaming, fast food chains secretly carry vegan items, and Amy Adams still hasn't won an Oscar — yet.
This year, Adams is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her depiction of Lynne Cheney, former Vice President Dick Cheney's wife, in Vice. Though critics praised her performance, Adams' greatest endorsement could come from the Academy on Sunday, February 24 at the 91st Academy Awards ceremony when she goes up against Regina King, Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz, and Marina de Tavira for a coveted golden statuette. But some of Adams' fans aren't holding their breath for a big win; they've watched the actress lose five times before for her work in Junebug (2005), Doubt (2008), The Fighter (2010), The Master (2012), and American Hustle (2013). (They also cringed last year when the Oscars' website incorrectly named Adams as a Best Actress nominee for Arrival; the correct nominee was Ruth Negga for Loving.)
Adams' lack of Oscar wins has become a running joke — and a major point of contention — amongst her most loyal fans. "Amy Adams should have five Oscars this is the hill I will die on," one Twitter user wrote. "Amy Adams going from Enchanted to Sharp Objects.. the range she has! The intelligence she has! The Oscars she doesn't have but should!? Make it make sense lord!!!" wrote another.
amy adams should have five oscars this is the hill i will die on— steph (@sadieadlers) February 16, 2019
Amy Adams going from Enchanted to Sharp Objects.. the RANGE she has! the INTELLIGENCE she has! the OSCARS she doesn’t have but should!? make it make sense lord!!!— e (@futiledevicesx) February 16, 2019
Others have noted the comparison to Leonardo DiCaprio, who, after losing five times over a 20-year period, finally won the Oscar for Best Actor for his work in The Revenant — but not before fans cranked out dozens of hilarious memes as part of an online campaign to both make light of his failures and boost his chances for success. But the fact that Adams' streak of unanswered nominations hasn't been greeted with the same outcry has rubbed more than a few Adams supporters the wrong way. The rage reached a head in 2018 when critic Jon Adams went viral for tweeting about the lack of support for Adams:
"Thinking about how Amy Adams has never received the Leonardo DiCaprio-level industry narrative of being 'robbed' or 'overdue' for an Academy Award despite accruing more nominations in a shorter period of time and delivering higher quality performances," he wrote, riling up Adams fans everywhere. Still, the actress didn't take home a statuette at the 2018 Oscars.
Thinking about how Amy Adams has never received the Leonardo DiCaprio-level industry narrative of being “robbed” or “overdue” for an Academy Award despite accruing more nominations in a shorter period of time and delivering higher quality performances pic.twitter.com/dnCumCUDPj— jon (@prasejeebus) February 8, 2018
So, yes, despite her similarly frustrating lack of wins, Adams doesn't have her own page on Know Your Meme just yet, but there's a pretty decent chance that will finally change if things don't go favorably for her (once again) at this year's Oscars.
Can Adams follow DiCaprio's lead and prove that the sixth time's the charm? Or, will this year's Oscars be another major letdown? With King as the running favorite, it could be another year without an Adams Oscar, but either way, we'll be sure to tune into what's shaping up to be the messiest Oscars yet — burgers and rosé on hand.
