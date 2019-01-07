Going To In-N-Out After Award Shows Is A Celebrity Right Of Passage — Here's Why

And while it's easy to assume that eating at In-N-Out is merely a publicity stunt designed to make them seem #relatable on the 'gram and in the tabloids, the fact is, after an award show, stars are hungry, exhausted, possibly drunk, and unlikely up for going to a nice restaurant. Hoovering down a burger in the back of their limo, however, hits the spot. Can you blame them? While the Golden Globes, widely known to be the chillest and most fun of the award shows, serve the stars food during the ceremony, the Oscars and the Grammys both do not. And since many celebs spend the whole day getting ready with little time to nosh, and have also possibly been confined to ultra-restrictive diets in the weeks or months leading up to the event, it's no wonder they're too hungry to wait on anything beyond a drive-thru window.