Carlo Mirabella-Davis: “The film was inspired by my grandmother Edith, who was a home-maker in the 1950s in an unhappy marriage, and who developed rituals of control. Like obsessive hand washing. And she was institutionalized by her husband, and I always felt that she was being punished for her sensitivity, for not living up to the expectations of what society felt what a wife and mother should be. And it impacted our family a lot; I just want to make a film about that. And then I was also drawn to pica because I had seen a photograph somewhere of all the contents of someone’s stomach laid out. I have my own sort of OCD rituals and rituals of control, and so I wanted to make a film about someone who had these private rebellions against the status quo, and the patriarchy. “