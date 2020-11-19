From Katie Holmes To Bella Hadid, 5 Celebrity-Approved Ways To Style Baggy Jeans

In October, Bella Hadid stepped out in Manhattan wearing a shrunken Lauryn Hill T-shirt, a varsity jacket, and a pair of extra-baggy black Levi’s, slung low around her hips. A month earlier, she wore equally baggy jeans — this time, in blue — with an oversized, plaid blazer and sneakers. These days, we hardly have the energy to put on pants not made of jersey and secured with a drawstring, let alone struggle our way into a pair of constricting denim. But, with slouchy-style denim, there is no cutting or hugging, making them a 2020 exception to the no-denim rule. They’re good for more than just comfort, too. As Hadid has shown us on several occasions, baggy jeans also make for an effortlessly cool, model-off-duty look.
The baggy jeans trend isn’t only favored by celebrities — in addition to Hadid, Rihanna, Hailey Bieber, Zoë Kravitz, and Katie Holmes also frequently sport jeans on the baggier side — it’s also become a staple on the catwalk. During fall ‘20 fashion month, loose jeans were seen at runway shows including Gucci and R13, paired with ‘70s tunics at the former and leather moto jackets at the latter. They also showed face at Celine’s Gen-Z-friendly spring ‘21 show. What’s appealing about this runway trend is that whereas most “ready-to-wear” isn’t actually readily available for the average person, baggy jeans are. In fact, many people have probably been wearing them this whole time, not knowing that they were leading the charge around the year’s most-of-the-moment denim trend.
That said, if you don’t already have a pair of slouchy, baggy, and uber-comfortable jeans, now’s your chance. Ahead, see how celebrities are styling their baggy jeans and shop our favorite pairs.
