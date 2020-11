Patrick Dempsey Is About To Be In Grey’s Anatomy Way More Than We Expected

After all, the beloved Dr. Derek Shepherd died six seasons ago , all the way back in 2015. Many fans are still getting over that Game of Thrones- like reveal at the end of episode one, when Meredith Grey (his widow, played by Ellen Pompeo), sees a mirage of him at the beach in what seems like a possible COVID-fueled fever dream, but according to Dempsey, that won't be the last time we'll see Dr. McDreamy.