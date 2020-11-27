& Other Stories Is Offering 25% Off Sitewide For Black Friday (And Stuff Is Selling Out FAST)

For those of you who have hopped on the Cyber Week express, buckle up for another wild shopping ride towards the next unmissable fashion promo: & Other Stories' Black Friday Sale. The retailer's markdowns have officially arrived, meaning you can now automatically score 25% off sitewide. The best part: there are NO exclusions. This means that for the entire day today, absolutely anything that catches your eye as you peruse the promotion can be yours for less.
Whether you're after a cozy-cool cardigan à la Harry Styles or you've got your eye on something sparkly and festive because, well, why not, there's a special find for every savvy shopper on the & Other Stories site. Considering the brand's lust-worthy goods are designed in alternate-fashion capitals like Los Angeles and Stockholm, you know you're in for some kind of a treat, be it a sleek sweater in a delicious pistachio hue, a delicately patterned skirt to brighten up your stay-at-home wardrobe, or a tiered dress to satisfy your trend-oriented style needs. Check out our top picks from the sale ahead before they're all gobbled up faster than yesterday's Thanksgiving turkey.
