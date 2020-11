Grab A Glass The Size Of Your Head, The Real Housewives Released A Wine Collection

When it comes to tasting wine , I like to think I'm wine snob-adjacent — as in, I appreciate a very good bottle of wine, but you'll also catch me drinking Two Buck Chuck on a Friday evening. I also grew up in a wine-loving household (don't get me started on the fact that my dad researches wine for a living) so I learned a few turns of phrase like earthy, jammy, crisp, oaky afterbirth , etc. All of this is to say, I came into this tasting with an open mind and a Real Housewives-loving heart. I also called in my Real Housewives-loving friend, Marcy, who graciously tried these wines with me over Zoom like a true pandemic friend