20 Pop Culture Quotes That’ll Hit The Spot For Your 2020 Thanksgiving ‘Gram

Celebrating Thanksgiving in a pandemic will be much different than celebrating anything, well, ever. Full stop. If you're doing your part and social distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19, this year's celebrations will be more low key, which means you are spending less time stressing out over your Thanksgiving menu and can devote more time working on your Instagram caption game. To help, here are 20 pop culture quotes that will fit every Thanksgiving mood in a year that is a mood all its own.
Whether your T-Day dinner is socially distanced and masked up, has you logging onto Zoom or is a table set for one, we have a feast of caption ideas that will make you hungry for whatever this out of the ordinary holiday brings.
Some of these quotes will make you want another slice of pumpkin pie. Others will make you nostalgic for a normal holiday, while a few might make you thankful that you're seeing fewer aunts and uncles this year. The past nine months have been a doozy, so we also have a quote that will work for anyone who prefers to treat this Thanksgiving like it's any another Thursday. The best part is, this list should also help you put together your Thanksgiving playlist or your Black Friday watchlist. Safe to say, we’ll be eating good off these captions long after the turkey (or Tofurky) is gone.