Even in the midst of a global pandemic, the internet's favorite dermatologist Sandra Lee — best best known as Dr. Pimple Popper — is finding new and creative ways to see her patients. After continuing her show Dr. Pimple Popper via virtual telemedicine consultations, Lee is now seeing patients and performing surgeries in person once again.
The upcoming episodes, airing on TLC beginning December 28th, sees some of Dr. Lee's most complicated cases yet, with the cosmetic dermatologist adhering to socially-distanced health and safety guidelines while also treating skin conditions that are inherently up close and personal.
A quick introduction for those who may have missed seasons prior: Dr. Pimple Popper is equal parts reality TV and medical mystery phenomenon. Since she started posting blackhead extractions and cyst-draining videos on YouTube, Dr. Lee has amassed a massive following and even earned a nod from the Critics Choice Awards for the television series.
This season, back in her Los Angeles office (and sometimes outside of it, to adhere to COVID-19 safety precautions), Dr. Lee sees a wide variety of patients and an even wider array of skin conditions. A man comes in with multiple large cysts on the back of his head and neck, one of which he estimates weighs at least a pound. One woman comes in claiming she has hundreds of large bumps filled with pus all over her body. Based on the trailer alone, these treatments look a lot more involved than a simple blackhead extraction or mysterious rash.
For the fans, and anyone else who is deeply curious about what this new season holds, we have an exclusive first look at winter's new release. We thought we’d already seen the most jaw-dropping cases of Lee’s career, but after getting a sneak peek at what's to come, we're not so sure. Per usual, this two-minute teaser trailer doesn't shy away from the pus-filled and occasionally bloody details, so watchers be warned — but if this isn't your first time tuning into Dr. Pimple Popper, you definitely know that by now.
The new season of Dr. Pimple Popper premieres December 28 on TLC at 9:00 p.m ET.