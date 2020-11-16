Chrishell Stause Just Made A Major Hair Change — & Looks So Different

Last night at the People’s Choice Awards, Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause debuted a brand new hairstyle complete with a fresh color and some very on-trend details. Not only is her hair much blonder and quite a bit longer, but Stause also ditched her deep side part for one of this year's most-beloved haircuts: curtain bangs.
Moments before stepping out onto the red carpet, Stause gave her followers on Instagram a sneak peek of her transformation, revealing that her bangs are, in fact, clip ins. "I just put my dress on — I just put my bangs on — let's do this," Stause said in an Instagram Story, reports E!. The fabulous (albeit temporary) new look is the work of hairstylist Bradley Leake, who appears to work with Stause on the regular to create hairstyles ranging from beachy waves to the voluminous red carpet look she wore last night.
If you're inspired to recreate the look, you're in luck. Leake shared a recap of the entire styling process, complete with detailed instructions and product recommendations. He started with Color Wow’s Dream Coat Supernatural Spray, a heat-protectant and humidity-guard product, before going in with a Boujee Beauty Brand blow dryer and curling iron, which claims to use gentle heat, making it perfect for use on hair extensions. On Stause, Leake says that they used Hidden Crown clip-in extensions in a dark blonde shade, adding a custom dye job to make them blend seamlessly with Stause's current bronde color.
The Dancing With the Stars competitor also showed off her look onstage last night when she co-presented the award for Best Comedy Act of 2020 to Leslie Jones for her Netflix special Leslie Jones: Time Machine. Despite the fact that these curtain bangs are the work of some expertly-placed extensions, maybe the positive reception will encourage Stause to go for the real thing (everyone else is).