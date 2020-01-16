Leslie Jones’ Netflix Stand-Up Special Has A Major Game Of Thrones Connection

If you’ve been watching the long-running comedy sketch series Saturday Night Live and couldn't put your finger on why exactly the show feels a little different, you're likely missing the presence of former cast member Leslie Jones. The actress and comedian left the NBC show right before its current season in order to strike out on her own. First up on her quest for world domination? A Netflix comedy special produced by Jones' favorite people, the creators of Game of Thrones.
Jones has been working as a comedian since the late 1980s, but Time Machine is her very first stand-up special. In the forthcoming Netflix production, Jones will tackle all things life, work, and love with her trademark sense of humor — the same humor that drew GoT's David Benioff and D.B. Weiss to the project in the first place.
When the HBO fantasy drama was still on the air, Jones was one of its most vocal fans. She was known for her hilarious (and relatable) reactions to the show's most unbelievable moments on Twitter, and she also collaborated with late night host Seth Meyers on a fun recurring segment on Late Night With Seth Meyers called "Game of Jones."
We were all devastated when GoT ended — especially with that ridiculous ending — but nobody was as heartbroken as Jones. Thankfully, she was able to keep her love for the series alive by connecting personally with Benioff and Weiss, recruiting the showrunners to direct her Netflix special.
Jones was eager to have Benioff and Weiss on board because she believed in their talent. "I felt like these directors would be able to catch my action," she praised the pair in conversation with the Los Angels Times. "We had nine cameras. They made sure they got every shot of me."
Though the duo had never directed a stand-up show (or a live show, for that matter), Jones insisted on having them involved in the project. As directors, it was important for Benioff and Weiss to let the comedian do what she does best without anyone's interference: be herself. "We wanted to get out of her way and let her shine," they said.
Time Machine is currently available on Netflix. There aren't any surprise cameos from any GoT stars, but Jones does a mean dragon impression. Check out the trailer for the Netflix special below.
