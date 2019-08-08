The Creators Of Game Of Thrones Just Got A Huge Netflix Deal

The creators of HBO mega hit Game of Thrones just signed a major deal with Netflix, according to a report from Deadline.
David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, who were reportedly courted by six studios for an overall deal, join American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy, Scandal's Shonda Rhimes, and Sharp Objects' Marti Noxon at the streamer. In a statement to Deadline, the GoT team acknowledged their "beautiful run" at HBO and said that "Netflix has built something astounding and unprecedented, and we’re honored they invited us to join them."
Netflix is "thrilled" to be in business with them.
Advertisement
"They are a creative force and have delighted audiences worldwide with their epic storytelling," said Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos in a statement. "We can’t wait to see what their imaginations will bring to our members."
Despite the enormous success of Game of Thrones, which includes 32 Emmy nominations for its eighth and final season, many fans were upset by the way the story of Westeros ended. Some fans even signed a petition, calling for HBO to remake the final season. Not surprisingly, HBO declined to do so.
"The thing about Game of Thrones that’s always been amazing is the fact that there’s always been crazy twists and turns, right from Season 1 with Ned’s beheading," star Sophie Turner told The New York Times. "[The ending] shouldn’t be such a negative thing for fans. It’s a shock for sure, but I think it’s just because it hasn’t gone their way."
What projects the GoT team will work on at Netflix is unclear, but it won't be their upcoming Star Wars trilogy, which is already in the works at Disney.
In a perfect world, their new shows and movies for Netflix will be as well-received as the early seasons of Game of Thrones...and not as maligned as the finale.
Advertisement