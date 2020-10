Did Chris Harrison Just Invite Chrishell Stause To Be The Bachelorette?

A year later, Stause has bounced back from the breakup, and she’s got a lot going for herself these days. In addition to continuing her work at the Oppenheim Group — whether we’ll see that work onscreen for a fourth season is still up in the air — the Selling Sunset star is also currently showing out on ABC's Dancing with the Stars . We're only three episodes into the 29th season, but Stause and her partner Gleb Savchenko are killing it on the dance floor.