Moments before stepping out onto the red carpet, Stause gave her followers on Instagram a sneak peek of her transformation, revealing that her bangs are, in fact, clip ins . "I just put my dress on — I just put my bangs on — let's do this," Stause said in an Instagram Story , reports E!. The fabulous (albeit temporary) new look is the work of hairstylist Bradley Leake , who appears to work with Stause on the regular to create hairstyles ranging from beachy waves to the voluminous red carpet look she wore last night.