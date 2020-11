Does Coronavirus Mean The Death Of The Buffet?

Giving control over the various Thanksgiving meal safety protocols to a restaurant may be appealing to some because the workers are well-trained and highly regulated, but it might be more stressful for others because you'll be exposed to other customers who might not follow the guidelines in place. Lynch acknowledges that it does come down to compliance. The decision on whether you feel safer eating at a restaurant buffet or a home buffet will likely be based on your level of comfort and where you are. "It's such a mixed bag because there are so many different levels of openings around the country and descriptions of what restaurants can and can't do," he says. "I think people get social distancing. Where they were struggling was with face coverings, but we are seeing a higher adoption level on that. ServSafe, our training brand, developed a course specific to reducing conflicts in a restaurant should someone need to talk with a customer who is arguing about face-coverings." Perhaps you feel more comfortable having a trained professional explain to your father-in-law that he must wear a mask while in line at the buffet so that you don't have to. Of course, outsourcing that conflict may be an ethical line you're not willing to cross. If it is, please make sure to tip handsomely for the extra trouble