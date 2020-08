How Much Should You Tip During COVID-19?

With COVID-19, we’ve seen how this tipping system has contributed to much of the economic instability of hospitality and service industry workers . It’s why there have been calls to tip more generously during this time, if we can, and for services we might not have thought to tip for before. But what does that exactly mean? Typical etiquette for a sit-down restaurant , for example, once advised adding around 15-20% of the price of your meal, but it’s not like there has ever been a hard and fast rule. People grow up with different perceptions and opinions on what’s appropriate. One survey conducted by TD Ameritrade found 18% of respondents never tip waitstaff. Another survey of over 2,000 Americans by CreditCards.com found that millennials are much more likely to not tip at all than boomers — but when they do tip, they tend to leave bigger tips.