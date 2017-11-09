If 2017 is the year you finally decided to host a Friendsgiving celebration or your first-ever independent Turkey Day, it means you won't be relying on family to do the major heavy lifting. And that can be a scary thought. But just because we may not all be whizzes in the kitchen when it comes to preparing a full-on autumn feast, doesn't mean we still can't host our solo Thanksgiving dinners in style. Whether you're supplying the spot for a pre-made potluck dinner or ordering in from that Chinese spot around the corner, all you really need to pull together a trendy Friendsgiving is some dishware swag.
Ahead we have your one-stop shopping guide for festive Thanksgiving dinner trappings — from gilded bowls, plates, and platters, to sparkling champagne flutes, acorn-shaped salt shakers, and more. There are even a few unexpected additions thrown in the mix like cookie-shot molds and pug-shaped drink tags. Let your friends — or favorite takeout joint —do the cooking and use these snazzy products to set the scene.