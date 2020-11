There can be arguments made that the sweater wasn’t all that regular-looking — in The New Yorker , writer Rachel Syme did just that when she described the sweater as “the color of full-fat eggnog” and featuring “plackets of thick, braided, water-wicking yarn, as if a sheep had yielded its entire winter coat to enwrap Evans in comfort” — but I doubt that people would have looked at the sweater twice if they saw it hanging on a rack prior to the film. It's interesting then that the Knives Out costume designer, Jenny Eagan, who doesn’t remember which brand the sweater came from, chose it for the exact opposite reason that viewers became obsessed with it. She told The Hollywood Reporter , “The sweaters gave [the film] a cozy feeling. You couldn't detect anything.” All to say: We are more likely to suspect a femme fatale in a white dress than a spoiled man-child in a crewneck sweater. According to the same interview, Eagan chose the color to portray the fact that “wealthy people can always wear white — nothing ever gets dirty” — which is not a subtle wink given the movie’s plot. The wholesome sweater seems to project an aura of trustworthiness; I would listen to Evans’ manic Ransom even though all signs point to doing... just the opposite. Yes, Evans being the one wearing it aside (I think).