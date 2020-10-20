“Zoom Dick” Jokes Are Easy, But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Okay

Ultimately, these responses are telling about how we really view sexual violence, particularly in digital space. In an age when cisgender men are still known to send unsolicited pictures of their penises on dating apps and think no big deal of it, is it really so surprising that people will also minimize the seriousness of Zoom masturbation? It can be hard to conceptualize the harm when the predominant narrative implies that the removal of physical proximity also removes the threatening nature of the act. But sexual violence is about power. Toobin was so secure in his that he thought nothing of masturbating during a work meeting, with at least the subconscious assumption that his position would insulate him from any potential fallout.