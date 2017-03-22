Now, there are plenty of controversial moments in this routine that one could take issue with. But to me, this in particular is the kind of "LOL @ rape" joke that exists simply for a cheap, ignorant laugh. In this instance, Chappelle fails to make a point, flip the issue on its head, or, really, say much of anything at all. It's simply adding another stale, misogynistic rape joke to the nauseatingly high pile of preexisting ones. It doesn't make you rethink anything, or think at all, for that matter. In other words: if you're going to go there, at least try to say something smart or at least something funny.