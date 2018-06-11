"No, I don't think so. I'm talking about my own self and the way my human experience has shaped the way that I do comedy. I don't think that all comedy has to be any one thing. I'm just trying to be a thing. An option for you. With my personal history, when I came out, it was a very big deal, and I was not very safe. I was at school, when you couldn't really come out. You'd get kicked out of school for being gay. And it was at that college that I was sexually assaulted. So, my personal history literally has a feeling of being unsafe. I'm not talking about a safe space in [that] every word I'm gonna ever use is the right word. I feel fundamentally unsafe in the world. As a gay person. As a person with a queer haircut. As a foodie who holds the hand of another queer person and walks down the street. And as somebody who has been mistreated by my faith and by the school that I went to. And by our government. And by the dude who assaulted me. So, I'm just coming into the world with that. I can't divorce that from my experience. When I first started there were just not that many out, queer voices. And if they were, they were like Ellen [DeGeneres] level. Ellen is a very different access point for folks than, say, I was when I started doing this job 10 or 15 years ago. I would be the person in the room that you could meet. Like, 'Why don't you meet me? I'm a queer person. I'm nice. I'm kinda smiley. Would you like to give me rights?' I just felt like a personal ambassador. And so that's the way that I was trying to create safety."