Here's Why Samantha Bee's Apology Matters

There was something different about Samantha Bee's apology segment from Wednesday night's Full Frontal.
To catch you up: Last week, Samantha Bee called Ivanka Trump a "feckless c---" for
being Ivanka Trump staying silent on her father's immigration policies while posting a badly timed photo with her 2-year-old Theodore.
Soon after, Bee and TBS went into damage-control mode and apologized.
Social media and cable news erupted. Think pieces went up. There wasn't an angle left uncovered.
But on Wednesday night, Bee told us to get beyond our takes and outrage. While she acknowledged both the fact that she had "crossed the line" and the fact that comedians are just crass sometimes, she also said she wishes everyone would shut up about it.
"I hate that this distracted from more important issues," she said in the segment. "I hate that I did something to contribute to the nightmare of 24-hour news cycles that we're all white-knuckling through. I should have known that a potty-mouthed insult would be inherently more interesting to them than juvenile immigration policy. I would do anything to help those kids. I hate that this distracted from them, so to them, I am also sorry."
Bee added that she never intended to hurt anyone "except Ted Cruz" (valid) and that she doesn't care what men who were offended by her use of the word think (also valid). She ended by reminding everyone that, "Civility is just nice words. Maybe we should all worry a little bit more about the niceness of our actions."
Sam addresses the controversy from last week's show. pic.twitter.com/RtqBOhOCVf— Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) June 7, 2018
According to The Hollywood Reporter, network management will now have more oversight when it comes to Full Frontal, not wanting to turn off advertisers. (We asked TBS about this and have yet to hear back.)
In the spirit of agreeing with Bee, we'll move on to talking about what she actually wanted to accomplish in her show last week: shedding light on the Trump administration's zero tolerance border policy, as a result of which the number of migrant children in government shelters has increased by 22% since April.
More than 11,000 migrant children are being held in government custody without their parents, in freezing facilities that often lack bedding and privacy. The U.N. has said that separating kids from their parents illegal.
We tried discussing migrant children last week and were derailed. Here is an update on that story with help from our new censors. pic.twitter.com/cYYg2h1XVW— Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) June 7, 2018
"These people aren't criminals. They're families struggling to survive," Bee said.
Actions matter a lot more than your opinions on Twitter. So if you want to do something about this humanitarian crisis, call your legislators and donate to organizations that are working to protect children at the border.
